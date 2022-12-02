Stocks fall after hotter-than-expected November jobs report, as Dow slides 200 points

Stocks fell on Friday as investors digested hotter-than-expected jobs data, unnerving investors looking for signs the Federal Reserve could start slowing rate hikes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 286 points, or 0.8%. The S&P 500 lost 1.1% as all 11 sectors traded, led by information technology falling 1.7%. The Nasdaq Composite fell 1.5%.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq are on track for modest weekly gains, while the Dow is on track for losses.

Nonfarm payrolls rose 263,000 in November, greater gain than the 200,000 increase expected by economists polled by Dow Jones. The unemployment rate held steady at 3.7%.

Treasury yields jumped while stocks fell as investors digested the data, which was watched closely with employment seen as a relatively stubborn area of ​​the economy. Investors were hoping for a number that was low enough to indicate a contraction in the labor market in response to the previous rate hikes, while strong enough to indicate that the US could avoid a recession.

“The supply of workers has remained low, and the demand for workers remains high,” said Michael Aron, chief investment analyst at State Street Global Advisors. “This means that wage inflation will remain flat and that is a problem for equities going forward because it is likely to keep the Fed hawkish rather than dovish.”

This is the final monthly employment report before the Fed’s two-day meeting on December 13-14, when the central bank is expected to raise the federal funds target rate by half a percentage point. An increase of 50 basis points would indicate a slowdown from the previous 75 basis point rate hike set by the central bank.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell appeared Confirms slowing price hikes on the horizon in a speech on Wednesday, indicating that the decline could begin as early as this month.

Stocks rallied in response to Powell’s comments on Wednesday, with the Dow ending up more than 700 points. But the Dow closed down about 195 points on Thursday as traders looked to reduce exposure ahead of the jobs data. The S&P 500 was also down 0.09% on Thursday, while the heavy Nasdaq Composite was up 0.13%.