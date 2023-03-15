Stocks, data, news and earnings

16 minutes ago

Ross Mould, chief investment officer at AJ Bell, said European banks are facing a meltdown due to continued concerns about the collapse of the Silicon Valley bank, the path of interest rates, bank margins and asset characteristics.

But Credit Suisse is “increasingly targeted by risk-averse investors” amid the ongoing turmoil.

“Investors have become bullish on banks thanks to hopes of a soft landing, declining inflation and a pause or pivot in central bank policy,” he said in e-mailed remarks.

“This pivot may be coming but not for the reasons investors were expecting, due to the uncertainty raised by the SVB collapse and the possibility that central banks may have already pushed interest rates to levels where the economy or the financial system (or both) would collapse under unforeseen strain.

“As a result, investors limit exposure to risk, and a scandal-ridden bank is one place they might be careful to avoid under such circumstances.”

– Jenny Reed