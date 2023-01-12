Stocks, data, earnings and news

French video game publisher shares Ubisoft It fell more than 21% in early trading after the company lowered its revenue guidance, delayed the release of its new game “Skull & Bones” and canceled three unannounced games.

Swiss computer peripherals company Logitech It sank more than 14% after it missed quarterly earnings expectations and cut sales forecasts.

At the top of the European premium index is the owner of British Gas Centrica It jumped more than 5% after raising its full-year earnings forecast.