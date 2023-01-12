Stocks, data, earnings and news

Stocks on the go: Ubisoft down 21%, Logica down 14%, Centrica down 5%
French video game publisher shares Ubisoft It fell more than 21% in early trading after the company lowered its revenue guidance, delayed the release of its new game “Skull & Bones” and canceled three unannounced games.
Swiss computer peripherals company Logitech It sank more than 14% after it missed quarterly earnings expectations and cut sales forecasts.
At the top of the European premium index is the owner of British Gas Centrica It jumped more than 5% after raising its full-year earnings forecast.
China’s CPI rose 1.8% in December
Inflation in China accelerated to 1.8% in December from a year ago as food prices rose, Data from the National Bureau of Statistics show up.
“The prices of fresh vegetables and fruits increased by 7.0% and 4.7%, respectively,” the report stated.
The CPI number came in in line with Reuters expectations and higher than the previous month’s reading of 1.6%.
The reading was also flat with the November reading, improving from a decline of 0.2%.
China’s producer price index fell 0.7% in December from a year ago, worse than expectations for a 0.1% decline.
– Lee Ying Chan
CNBC Pro: Morgan Stanley Names Its Top Pick in Chinese Tech — and Gives It Over 70% Rise
China’s tech sector has been under pressure in recent years, thanks to regulatory measures and fallout from the country’s coronavirus policy.
But Wall Street is giving Chinese tech stocks some love again, and Morgan Stanley has named it a “top pick” in the sector.
Professional subscribers can Read more here.
– Xavier Ong
CNBC Pro: Morgan Stanley says that all three of these companies take sustainability very seriously – and there is an upside to it
As investments in sustainability take off, companies are also increasingly adopting sustainable practices.
Morgan Stanley It has three European stock picks to help sustainability-conscious investors. These companies not only have strong ESG credentials, but also start-up financial performance.
Professional subscribers can Read more here.
– Xavier Ong
Stocks closed higher as investors prepare for an inflation reading on Thursday
Stocks closed higher on Wednesday as investors were optimistic ahead of Thursday’s CPI report.
the NASDAQ Composite It gained 1.8%, hitting a four-day streak. The tech-heavy index has not seen a rally this long since September.
the daw up more than 260 points, or 0.8%.
the Standard & Poor’s 500 added 1.3%. All of the index’s 11 broad sectors ended the day higher, led by the real estate sector, up 3.6%.
– Alex Haring
European Markets: Below are the opening calls
European markets are heading for a higher open on Thursday as investors prepare for US consumer price data for December.
United kingdom FTSE 100 index The index is expected to open up 21 points at 7746, the German Dax 37 points higher at 14,985 in France kk Up 22 points at 6946 and Italy FTSE MIB It was up 36 points at 25,583, according to IG data.
Earnings are set to come from Tesco, Marks & Spencer, ASOS and Persimmon. There are no major data releases in Europe.
– Holly Ellytt
More Stories
Jim Cramer explains why the December CPI number is a ‘big deal’
Bed Bath & Beyond jumps 50% to lead ‘bullshit’ rally in meme stock; AMC gains 15%
Stocks rose in the Asia-Pacific region ahead of the release of the US inflation report