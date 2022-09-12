The US Department of Commerce plans to publish new regulations related to restricting exports of chip-making equipment to Chinese factories that produce advanced semiconductors, Reuters reportedaccording to people familiar with the matter.

The rules will be based on messages sent to Kosovo Liberation ArmyAnd the L research And the Applied materials Earlier this year, when they were told that government-issued licenses would be needed to sell such equipment to buyers who make chips with processes below 14 nanometers.

Sources told Reuters that the new regulations will likely include additional measures against China, adding that they could be changed and published later than expected.

– Jie Lee