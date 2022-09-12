Stocks, currencies, oil and economic data

US to expand curbs on chip, gadget exports to China, Reuters reports
The US Department of Commerce plans to publish new regulations related to restricting exports of chip-making equipment to Chinese factories that produce advanced semiconductors, Reuters reportedaccording to people familiar with the matter.
The rules will be based on messages sent to Kosovo Liberation ArmyAnd the L research And the Applied materials Earlier this year, when they were told that government-issued licenses would be needed to sell such equipment to buyers who make chips with processes below 14 nanometers.
Sources told Reuters that the new regulations will likely include additional measures against China, adding that they could be changed and published later than expected.
– Jie Lee
Economic advisory cuts growth forecast for New Zealand
Economists in New Zealand Institute of Economic Research It lowered growth forecasts for the country, citing persistently high inflation and interest rates.
They now expect annual GDP growth for 2022-2023 to grow by 2.5%, down from its previous forecast of 2.9%.
GDP for 2023-2024 is now expected to grow by 1%, a sharp decline from its previous 1.9% increase forecast published in June, while the 2024-2025 forecast has been revised to 1.5% from 2.1%.
– Jie Lee
Yen Intervention Probably Not Effective: National Australia Bank
unilateral interference on Japanese Yen of government is unlikely to be effective, according to the National Australia Bank – After officials said over the weekend The government needs to take steps to address the excessive depreciation of the yen.
“if it was [Bank of Japan] Really wants to stop the decline of the Japanese yen, then they need to make changes to their policy very easy, pressure is building,” he wrote in a note on Monday.
The yen was last traded at 142.55 against the dollar.
— Abigail Ng
