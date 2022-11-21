Stocks closed lower to start the holiday week. Disney shares jump 6%

Stocks fell on Monday in a choppy session to start a short trading week due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

Fears that China may again ramp up Covid restrictions After reporting deaths from the virus It affected the markets, which led to a drop in energy stocks and oil prices. Traders also looked for more signals from the Federal Reserve about raising interest rates in the future.

The S&P 500 fell 0.39% to 3949.94, and the Nasdaq Composite fell 1.09% to end the day at 11024.51. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 45.41 points, or 0.13%, to 33,700.28, although losses on the index were mitigated by a jump in Disney Involved.

Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B.V.

Shares of Disney rose 6.3% after the company announced that former CEO Bob Iger would return to helm the entertainment giant. Replace the pop net immediately. Iger’s return to Disney ends a brief and rocky period for Chapek, who took over as CEO in February 2020.

The recent rally in the bear market is likely on hold due to a shorter trading week for the Thanksgiving holiday, which could see increased volatility and lower volumes as traders take time off. Earlier in the month, stocks rose with the October CPI reading and gained some traction with last week’s wholesale price reading.