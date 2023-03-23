Stocks are jittery as Wall Street weighs the Fed’s future moves

Stocks rose Thursday afternoon, after a second day of volatility in which the S&P 500 swung between gains and losses.

The index rose 0.3 percent by the end of the day. It earlier rose more than 1.7 percent, but gave up that gain before rising again.

The big swings this week came as investors grappled with the impact of rapid Fed interest rate increases on the banking system. On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point, continuing its campaign to rein in inflation. This is the ninth increase in borrowing costs in a year.

But the Fed also acknowledged that it may be near the end of its rate-raising cycle, and that turmoil in the banking system, triggered by the collapse of the Silicon Valley bank earlier this month, could prompt it to pause. If banks cut back on lending as a result of the turmoil in the financial system, making it difficult for consumers to borrow and spend, it could curb inflation by slowing the economy.