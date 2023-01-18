Stock prices rose in the Asia-Pacific region, and the Bank of Japan made no change in the yield range

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said at a press conference on Wednesday afternoon that there is no further need to expand yield curve control, according to the Reuters translation.

“We don’t need to widen the range further around our yield target,” Kuroda was quoted as saying.

“It hasn’t been that long since we decided on our measures in December. It will likely take some time for the measures to start having an effect on reforming the market function,” he said.

The Bank of Japan kept interest rates at -0.1% and pessimistic You haven’t made any changes to the yield curve control range.

– Jihe Lee