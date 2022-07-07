Stock markets continue to rise

What are the current events in stock markets?

Leading U.S. stock indexes ended higher yesterday, with the Dow Jones up 0.2 percent, the S&P 500 up 0.4 percent, while the Nasdaq gained 0.6 percent.

Asian stock markets showed a bullish mood this morning, with the Nikkei down 1.25 percent, the Hang Seng down 0.02 percent and the CSI 300 down 0.72 percent.

European stock markets opened on a positive note in terms of future stock indices, with the DAX up 0.95 percent, the CAC opening with a 0.53 percent gain, while the FTSE rose 0.33 percent.

U.S. stock futures are forecast to rise early in the market, with the Dow Jones likely to open up 0.27 percent, the S&P 500 up 0.3 percent, while the Nasdaq could rise 0.41 percent.

What to expect on the macro front?

If we get down to it, today will not stop, the MNB will announce the latest data on foreign exchange reserves and figures on the ownership structure of bonds, but also the one-week deposit tender is coming. Lately, since the central bank last week merged the base interest rate and the reference rate, the chances of a change may be less now than at other times. However, according to indications, even this will not strengthen the forend permanently, and if it starts to move away from the 400 level, the pressure on the central bank to act with the one-week interest rate will increase again. The KSH releases new data on foreign trade and tourism, which means Thursday will be a busy day indeed. Meanwhile, minutes from the ECB’s latest meeting will also arrive, while ADP index data on private sector employment will be released in the US.

July 4-10, 2022 Macro Calendar Hungarian Macroeconomics July 4. Monday 8:30 am MNP Balance sheets of credit institutions Liver. July 4. Monday 8:30 am MNP Interest figures Liver. July 5. tuesday 11:30 am A.K.K 3 month dkj auction July 6. Wednesday 9.00 am KSH profession Liver. July 6. Wednesday 9.00 am KSH Retail trade Liver. July 7. Thursday 8:30 am MNP International reserves June July 7. Thursday 8:30 am MNP Securities statistics Liver. July 7. Thursday 9.00 am MNP One Week Deposit Tender (Interest) July 7. Thursday 9.00 am KSH Foreign trade Liver. July 7. Thursday 9.00 am KSH Transportation in commercial hotels Liver. July 7. Thursday 15:00 MNP One week deposit tender (accepted amount) July 8. Friday 9.00 am KSH inflammation June July 8. Friday 11:00 am the evening Preliminary tax return June International Macroeconomics July 4. Monday America Independence Day July 4. Monday 8:00 am German. Foreign trade Liver. July 5. tuesday 4:00 p.m America Factory orders Liver. July 6. Wednesday 8:00 am German. Factory orders Liver. July 6. Wednesday 11:00 am EU Retail trade Liver. July 6. Wednesday 20:00 America minutes fed July 7. Thursday 8:00 am German. profession Liver. July 7. Thursday 1:30 p.m EU ECB minutes July 7. Thursday 2:15 p.m America ADP Index June July 8. Friday 2:30 p.m America Unemployment June Source: Portfolio Collection

What has happened in the stock markets so far?

Among the leading US, Asian, European and regional stock indices this year, the FTSE index led the way with a change of -3.7 percent, while the ATX index was the driving force with a 28.5 percent fall.

Among domestic blue chips this year, Moll’s stock was the best performer with a 15.2 percent gain, while OTP’s paper was at the bottom of the list with a 50.9 percent decline.

Among the most important commodities, the price of WTI has risen 33.5 percent since the beginning of the year.

More important tools exchange rate one day 1 week 1 month This year A year 5 years US stock indices Dow Jones 31,037.68 0.2% 0.0% -5.7% -14.6% -10.2% 45.6% S&P 500 3,845.08 0.4% 0.7% -6.7% -19.3% -11.5% 59.6% Nasdaq 11,852.59 0.6% 1.7% -5.9% -27.4% -19.8% 111.7% Asian stock indices Nikkei 26 107.65 -1.2% -2.6% -6.5% -9.3% -8.9% 30.6% Hong Cheng 21,586.66 -1.2% -1.9% -0.3% -7.7% -23.1% -15.2% CSI 300 4,423.97 -1.5% 0.1% 6.2% -10.5% -13.0% 20.9% European stock indices DAX 12,594.52 1.6% -3.1% -14.1% -20.7% -18.8% 1.7% CAC 5,912.38 2.0% -2.0% -9.7% -17.3% -9.1% 14.8% FTSE 7 107.77 1.2% -2.8% -6.6% -3.7% 0.1% -3.1% FTSE MIB 20,920.99 1.0% -4.2% -14.8% -23.5% -17.1% -0.8% IBEX 7,948.6 -0.1% -2.9% -10.0% -8.8% -10.3% -24.3% Regional stock indices Bucks 39,352.08 0.2% -1.4% -4.7% -22.4% -17.3% 10.5% ATX 2,762.36 -0.6% -6.3% -18.0% -28.5% -19.7% -12.3% PX 1,212.59 0.0% -5.5% -8.7% -15.0% 5.2% 22.9% WIG20 52 139.6 0.1% -4.7% -9.5% -24.8% -21.8% -14.3% Hungarian blue chips OTP 8 158 0.1% -3.9% -12.4% -50.9% -48.4% -14.2% Mole 2,902 -1.0% -2.3% 2.1% 15.2% 21.0% 9.0% Richter 7,225 2.7% 2.4% -3.1% -17.2% -10.6% 5.6% Magyar Telecom 320 -1.5% 0.6% -15.2% -22.2% -25.0% -32.1% raw materials WTI 100.43 -1.0% -10.1% -15.2% 33.5% 36.9% 120.6% Brent 100.59 -2.3% -13.4% -15.9% 28.3% 34.7% 104.9% ratio 1,738.95 -1.6% -4.3% -5.7% -4.6% -3.5% 42.1% Friday 19.14 -0.4% -7.8% -13.4% -17.7% -26.8% 20.1% Foreign currencies EURHUF 415.4 1.6% 5.3% 7.2% 12.7% 17.5% 34.4% USDHUF 407.4746 2.1% 8.2% 12.7% 25.7% 36.3% 50.4% GBPHUF 479.1650 0.9% 4.7% 5.6% 9.1% 15.9% 36.9% EURUSD 1.0195 -0.5% -2.7% -4.9% -10.4% -13.8% -10.6% USDJPY 136.0400 0.0% -0.6% 3.6% 18.2% 23.0% 20.2% GBPUSD 1,1910 0.0% -1.7% -5.2% -12.1% -13.8% -8.0% Cryptocurrencies Bitcoin 20,547.45 1.9% 2.3% -34.5% -55.5% -40.0% 690.2% Government documents 10-year US Treasury yield 2.91 3.6% -5.9% -4.2% 94.2% 112.5% 22.9% 10-year German government bond yield 1.15 -2.9% -23.6% -12.9% -744.7% -466.3% 101.7% 10-year Hungarian government bond 8.63 2.3% 2.9% 18.5% 88.4% 191.6% 163.1% Source: Refinitiv, Portfolio

