Stock Market Today: Live Updates

Credit Suisse technical analyst David Sneddon noted, “For the stock market, the rise in yields has certainly been a factor in the recent weakness, yields should find a cap soon, and that should strengthen the case for the S&P 500 to find a short term in the group.” The main support is around 3984/26, with the market expected to trade in a wide medium-term range.”

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield jumped more than 40 basis points to around 3.94% as traders anticipate more Fed rate hikes.

– Fred Imbert, Michael Blum