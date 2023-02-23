Stock Market Today: Live Updates

one hour ago
Credit Suisse says that bonds will determine the direction of stocks in the medium term
Credit Suisse technical analyst David Sneddon noted, “For the stock market, the rise in yields has certainly been a factor in the recent weakness, yields should find a cap soon, and that should strengthen the case for the S&P 500 to find a short term in the group.” The main support is around 3984/26, with the market expected to trade in a wide medium-term range.”
The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield jumped more than 40 basis points to around 3.94% as traders anticipate more Fed rate hikes.
– Fred Imbert, Michael Blum
11 hours ago
CNBC Pro: Analyst Says It’s the ‘Last Phase’ of Bear Market — and Names 3 Stocks to Buy Now
Markets rebounded at the beginning of the year. But on Tuesday, Wall Street’s major indexes closed past their worst day of 2023.
James DeMert, chief investment officer at Main Street Research, says this is the “last phase” of the bear market and predicts when it will end.
He names three shares to buy now.
CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.
– Wizen tan
3 hours ago
Rolls-Royce beat expectations by increasing its profits by 57% in 2022
British aerospace manufacturer Rolls-Royce Sharply exceeded expectations With a 57% year-over-year increase in underlying earnings, driven by civil aviation and energy systems.
The company reported 652 million pounds ($786 million) in underlying profit last year, an increase of 238 million pounds from 2021 – beating analysts’ expectations of close to 478 million pounds, according to a Reuters poll. Rolls-Royce’s free cash flow from continuing operations added £2 billion a year to £505 million in 2022.
The company attributed the results to a rebound in international travel demand, citing a 35% year-on-year increase in large engine flying hours in civil aviation. The aviation sector is recovering from the severe stress it suffered during the Covid-19 pandemic, when lockdowns and heightened barriers to entry for passengers stifled international travel.
Rolls-Royce has said it will not make any shareholder payments for the 2022 financial year, but has pledged to return to an investment-grade credit rating and resume practice, without specifying a timeline.
see chart…
Rolls-Royce stock price.
The company is undergoing a transformation program to improve its performance in 2023, led by Tufan Ergenbilgic – former BP CEO who He succeeded Warren East in January. The program will include a strategic review, as Rolls-Royce is set to announce its mid-term goals in the second half of this year.
The company expects a “continued recovery in our end markets” and a further increase in revenue in 2023, issuing operating profit guidance of between £0.8 billion and £1 billion and a new cash flow forecast of between £0.6 to £0.8 billion.
Rolls-Royce shares were up 15.87% at 8:24 a.m. London time, following the results.
– Ruxandra Yurdach
3 hours ago
European markets open higher
The European Stoxx 600 rose cautiously at the open, up 0.1%, as technology stocks led the gains.
The index recorded losses in the previous two sessions.
Investors will evaluate the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s meeting yesterday, amid fears that the US central bank will continue to raise interest rates on the markets, in addition to a large number of profits from companies including Rolls-Royce, Anglo American and BAE Systems to measure expectations for various sectors.
12 hours ago
Stocks make the biggest moves after hours
These are the stocks making the biggest moves in extended trading:
- Nvidia Shares of the chip giant jumped more than 7% after Nvidia hit cadences on the top and bottom lines for the most recent quarter.
- Lucid — The electric car maker saw shares drop 9% in extended trade after it reported fourth-quarter revenue that fell short of expectations.
- Etsy – Shares of the e-commerce company jumped 5% after hours following the company’s quarterly results.
For more top movers, check out our full list here.
– Tanaya McHale
12 hours ago
Stock futures open higher
Futures linked to the major averages opened higher on Wednesday evening.
Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were slightly higher, by 21 points, or 0.06%. S&P 500 futures rose 0.26%, and Nasdaq 100 futures jumped 0.64%.
– Tanaya McHale
More Stories
The CEO says NPR will cut 10% of its staff in a “significant loss” for the public broadcasting network
Wall Street did not change widely after the release of the Fed’s meeting minutes
Dell’s President’s Day sale is ending soon: killer prices on Alienware PCs and laptops