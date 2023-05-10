Stock futures today: live updates

one hour ago
Disney – Shares fell more than 4% after the company reported mixed results for the fiscal second quarter. Earnings were in line with estimates, while revenue slightly beat analyst estimates, according to Refinitiv data. While the company said its losses from the streaming sector were shrinking, it gave away 4 million Disney+ subscribers.
beyond the meat – Shares of the meat alternative manufacturer rose 2% after Beyond Meat reported better-than-expected first-quarter results. Beyond Meat reported a loss of 92 cents per share and $92.2 million in revenue. Analysts had expected a loss of $1.01 per share on revenue of $90.8 million, according to Refinitiv.
Robinhood announces earnings, and launches 24-hour trading
Shares of Robinhood rose about 1.7% in extended trading after the brokerage firm reported better-than-expected revenue for the fourth quarter.
Robinhood generated $441 million in revenue for the first quarter, higher than the $425 million that analysts had expected, according to Refinitiv. The number of monthly active users has increased slightly since the fourth quarter, to 11.8 million. However, his net loss has grown to $511 million due in large part to his share-based compensation fee.
The retail brokerage also said it will allow stock trading 24 hours a day, 5 days a week, starting next week. The company said it would be the first US brokerage firm to do so.
Robinhood already offers what it calls “ultra-extended” trading hours, and CEO Vlad Tenev has previously said that the company’s goal is to offer 24/7 trading.
Stock futures open flat on Wednesday
US stock futures opened Wednesday night little changed.
Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were down 16 points, or 0.05%. S&P 500 futures were up 0.01%, while Nasdaq 100 futures were down 0.02%.
