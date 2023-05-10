Stock futures today: live updates

one hour ago

Check out which companies are making headlines in extended trading.

Disney – Shares fell more than 4% after the company reported mixed results for the fiscal second quarter. Earnings were in line with estimates, while revenue slightly beat analyst estimates, according to Refinitiv data. While the company said its losses from the streaming sector were shrinking, it gave away 4 million Disney+ subscribers.

beyond the meat – Shares of the meat alternative manufacturer rose 2% after Beyond Meat reported better-than-expected first-quarter results. Beyond Meat reported a loss of 92 cents per share and $92.2 million in revenue. Analysts had expected a loss of $1.01 per share on revenue of $90.8 million, according to Refinitiv.

– Hakyung Kim