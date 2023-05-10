Stock futures rose as investors await the headline inflation report: live updates

3 hours ago

South Korea’s Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprises and Startups is pushing some measures to lift the flagging venture capital sector in the country.

In an exclusive interview with CNBC, Lee Young, South Korea’s minister for small and medium-sized enterprises and startups, said the measures include an injection of 1 trillion Korean won ($748.43 million) into a government-owned fund, which he estimates will create 2 trillion won in venture capital investments. .

The ministry’s data showed that venture capital investment in South Korea decreased by 60.3% during the first quarter compared to last year. The ministry attributed the decline to factors such as a slowing economy and high interest rates, which led to a higher cost of capital.

“Second, we will provide comprehensive fund-raising support for innovative startups. We provide a lot of incentive programs for private capital to actively move through this difficult situation,” Li told CNBC’s Cherry Kang.

“Finally, we have constantly tried to establish a global joint fund. For example, President Yoon visited New York last year to discuss the establishment of a joint fund. Now we are talking with the government of Saudi Arabia. I am sure we will announce this soon,” he told me.

Saudi Arabia is making a series of investments in South Korean companies such as cocoa and petrochemical companies.

– Sheila Chiang