Stock futures rise to start the week as traders await midterm elections and inflation report

US stock futures rose on Monday as a busy week began, with the midterm congressional elections and key inflation data on deck over the next few days.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were trading up 70 points, or 0.2%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.2% and 0.2%, respectively.

These gains came even as Apple fell more than 1% after the tech company said iPhone production has been temporarily reduced Due to Covid-19 restrictions in China. Meanwhile, Palantir shares tumbled about 2% in the primary market after missing earnings expectations, although revenue came in just above expectations.

Tuesday’s midterm elections will determine which party will dominate Congress, and influence the direction of future spending. Democrats currently control the House of Representatives, and have a majority in the Senate. According to RBC’s Laurie Calvasina, investors can accept the potential deadlock that could result from the midterm elections as a Democratic president, with a Republican or a divided Congress, historically means above-average gains.

“[The] Calvasina wrote in a note on Monday that the conventional wisdom that the stock market likes political deadlock is backed by historical data in this case.

On the economic front, investors are expecting Thursday’s CPI report to provide more information on the Federal Reserve’s efforts to crush inflation. A hot inflation report could signal to investors that a shift from higher interest rates for a longer period may be farther than expected.

“[In] In order for the stock and bond markets to match inflation performance after the peak indicated in the table, inflation must continue to decline – and at a faster pace than we have seen so far. Until the Fed signals the “pivot” approaching, things may still be difficult,” Byrd’s Ross Mayfield wrote in a recent note.

Wall Street came out of a strong session, with the Dow rising 400 points, or 1.3%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite also rose over 1% each. However, the major averages closed the week with losses. The Dow ended a four-week winning streak on interest rate hike concerns.

Elsewhere, several companies are expected to announce on Monday including Activision Blizzard And the Lift And the Take-Two Interactive. interactive . Corporate earnings season ends with the majority of companies in the S&P 500 reporting their results.