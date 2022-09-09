September 9, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Stock futures rise as Wall Street looks to cut a 3-week losing streak

Izer 49 mins ago 2 min read
Stock futures rise as Wall Street looks to cut a 3-week losing streak

US stock futures rose on Friday after a choppy trading session as traders considered Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s recent comments on inflation.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 206 points, or 0.65%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.7% and 1%, respectively.

shares DocuSign It rose more than 17% in extended trading after the electronic agreements company reported a profit win. The company also released a third-quarter revenue forecast that was above expectations.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 193 points, or 0.61%, during the regular session on Thursday — closing higher after alternating between gains and losses throughout the day. The S&P 500 rose 0.66% and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.60%.

These gains put all three major averages on course for losses for three consecutive weeks. During Thursday, the Dow was up 1.45%. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 is up 2.09%, and the Nasdaq Composite is up 1.99%.

Stocks have been volatile recently as expectations for a rate hike rose by 0.75 percentage point this month on Wall Street, after the Federal Reserve chair said once again that he is “strongly committed” to lowering inflation.

“I think people are grossly underestimating what the Fed is going to do to fight inflation,” Richard Bernstein, CEO of Richard Bernstein Consulting, said Thursday on CNBC’s “Closing Bell: Overtime.”

“It’s incredibly ironic that investors are even thinking about the Fed pivot when the real fed funds rate remains at the same negative level as it has been historically. So the Fed hasn’t fought inflation aggressively yet. We don’t have a positive real money rate. It’s hard to say that we should turn very bullish anytime soon.”

See also  Europe at War: Six Charts to Know in Financial Markets

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

4 min read

Deal alert: Frontier sells $19 one-way tickets today only

9 hours ago Izer
3 min read

The European Central Bank fights inflation with a significant increase in the interest rate

17 hours ago Izer
1 min read

Nio says Nvidia chip limitations won’t hurt them

1 day ago Izer

You may have missed

1 min read

Index – Foreign Countries – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index’s Friday News Summary

47 mins ago Arzu
2 min read

Stock futures rise as Wall Street looks to cut a 3-week losing streak

49 mins ago Izer
2 min read

The death of Queen Elizabeth II: Remember the James Bond Olympic play she hid from the royal family

56 mins ago Muhammad
6 min read

NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope Finds a Window into the Early Universe

59 mins ago Izer