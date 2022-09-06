Stock futures rise after major averages posted a third consecutive week of losses

“How the markets react to the news over the weekend can play a key role in the direction the markets are moving forward,” said Keith Lerner from Trust.

“The best aspect of the bulls is that the market is already able to stabilize with all the bad news,” he said. “This will at least tell you that the market has had enough short-term pain. I’m just looking to see – in an oversold market – if we can find any kind of stability coming back to the internet after a long weekend.”

According to Lerner, technical indicators are showing the most extreme oversold conditions since the June low, but a market move slightly higher or lower in the back of the weekend might be a good sign.

Over the long weekend, Europe faced energy supply concerns amid news that Russia will halt gas flows to Europe, while OPEC+ announced production cuts. Lerner is also closely watching the European Central Bank and its imminent rate hike decision.

“What you want to see is can the market find some stability tomorrow instead of a broad sell-off,” Lerner said.

– Samantha Sobin