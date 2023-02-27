Stock futures rise after major averages post biggest weekly losses of the year: live updates

28 minutes ago

JPMorgan analyst Dae Lee thinks Zillow shares could jump roughly 20% from here, noting that the company is well-positioned to weather headwinds from the housing market in the near term.

“We believe Zillow’s leadership is the Internet’s most visited real estate platform, core business model based on demand generation, solid margins (26% in 2020), active stock repurchase program, and is the best Zillow site to navigate in [near-term] “It challenges the real estate industry and emerges stronger on the other end,” Lee wrote in a note on Monday.

– Hakyung Kim