Stock futures flat after 400-point rise in Dow Jones

Ali Baba It is due to report first-quarter financial earnings before the market opens and analysts expect the Chinese e-commerce giant to do so Having recorded its first ever drop in revenue.

Alibaba is expected to report 203.19 billion yuan ($30 billion) in revenue for the June quarter, down 1.2% from a year ago, according to consensus forecasts from Refinitiv.

Alibaba has faced a number of headwinds, from a tighter regulatory environment in China to the resurgence of Covid in the world’s second-largest economy leading to the shutdown of major cities. These factors have weighed on the Chinese economy, leading to a decline in advertising budgets and consumer spending, which is likely to affect Alibaba’s June quarter results.

However, analysts expect the company to return to growth in the coming quarters. Alibaba’s Hong Kong-listed shares rose more than 4% before earnings.

– Arjun Kharbal