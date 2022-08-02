Stock futures drop after the first trading day in August

Keith Lerner, co-chief investment officer at Truist, says investors looking into stocks should consider using current market conditions to trim their positions because the upside in stocks is limited in the future.

According to Lerner, the upside of the market over the next few months is likely to be limited in the 3% to 5% range, but the downside may exceed this amount.

“The market has been very resilient, no doubt, and it may have stayed that way a little bit, but we don’t see the risk and reward being convincing here,” he said.

Lerner added that this is by no means an indication of a market top and stocks may rise, but it is an opportunity to reallocate exposure after the strong rally in the market last month.

–Samantha Subin