Stock futures are up after a volatile week, investors await future earnings reports

Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, August 4, 2022.

Stock futures rose early Monday as investors awaited big earnings reports.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 111 points, or 0.37%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.37% and 0.33%, respectively.

The S&P 500 exited its fourth negative week in five with a 1.6% loss last week. Hotter than expected inflation reading The wild price volatility has stoked the markets as investors readjusted their expectations regarding the next interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

Mark Heffley, chief information officer for UBS Global Wealth Management, said in a note.

Meanwhile, third-quarter earnings season has begun. Investors are watching whether US companies will make any major downward revisions to their forecasts in the face of stubbornly high inflation and an economic slowdown.

American bank He is scheduled to report on Monday before the bell, while Goldman Sachs The numbers will be released on Tuesday morning. JP Morgan And the Wells Fargo mentioned Solid Results Last week, while Morgan Stanley Stock trading returns are disappointing.

Several prominent tech names are also reporting this week, including Netflix And the Tesla And the IBM . Johnson & Johnson, United Airlines, AT&T, Verizon and Procter & Gamble are other big companies on investors’ radar.