December 16, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Stock futures are flat as investors look forward to the Fed’s speakers

Izer 52 mins ago 2 min read
Stock futures are flat as investors look forward to the Fed's speakers

Stock futures were flat on Friday morning as investors responded to data that added to fears of a looming recession and looked forward to a slew of Fed speakers scheduled for later in the day.

Futures contracts linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 3 points, and are trading near the flat line. S&P 500 futures were partially lower while Nasdaq-100 futures were slightly higher.

Continuing Wednesday’s sell-off, the Dow fell 764.13 points, or 2.25%, for its poor daily performance since September on Thursday. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite fell 2.49% and 3.23%, respectively.

Disappointing retail sales report on Thursday Proposed inflation hits consumers more than expected. This has investors worried about slowing consumer spending, a sign of a weak economy.

With these recent declines, the market is heading into Friday with all indicators poised for a second straight week of losses.

Stocks have been dropping in the wake Raising the Fed interest rate by 50 basis points to a target range of 4.25% to 4.5% — the highest rate in 15 years. The central bank said it will continue to raise interest rates through 2023 to 5.1%, a larger figure than previously expected.

John Lynch, chief investment officer of Comerica Wealth Management, said, “After inciting hopes about the Fed’s pivot, stock traders are having indigestion from yesterday’s FOMC statement, which reiterated Jerome Powell’s theme of ‘higher for longer.

Investors will be watching Friday before earnings bell from Darden Restaurants, Olive Garden’s parent company, which could provide more insight into consumer spending patterns. They will also be looking for any hints about future Fed policy from speakers John Williams, Michelle Bowman and Mary Daley. Investors are trying to gauge the pace of future rate hikes and the central bank’s view of the economy.

See also  Tesla made misleading claims about it

Data will also be released in the morning with December PMIs in services and manufacturing. Indexes are measures of business conditions. Manufacturing is expected to come in at the same rate as November, while services are expected to rise by 0.3 points.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

The Dow closed its worst day in three months, down more than 700 points as recession fears grow.

9 hours ago Izer
3 min read

Elon Musk has dumped another $3.6 billion in Tesla stock

17 hours ago Izer
5 min read

Fed rate decision, South Korea trade, Australia unemployment, New Zealand GDP

1 day ago Izer

You may have missed

2 min read

Vladimir Putin also followed suit with sanctions

51 mins ago Arzu
2 min read

Stock futures are flat as investors look forward to the Fed’s speakers

52 mins ago Izer
2 min read

Live stream of ‘Beauty and the Beast’: Belle shredding the guitar is the princess vibe we deserve

54 mins ago Muhammad
3 min read

China’s flagship methane-fueled rocket has failed to reach orbit

1 hour ago Izer