October 31, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Stock futures are down slightly as the Dow is on track for its best month since 1976

Izer 1 hour ago 1 min read
Stock futures are down slightly as the Dow is on track for its best month since 1976

Stock futures slipped slightly early Monday morning before the last day of October, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average prepares to wrap up its best month in decades.

S&P 500 futures were down 0.12%, while Nasdaq 100 futures were down 0.2%. Dow futures fell 14 points, or less than 0.1%.

The Dow rose 14.4% in October, which would be its best month since 1976. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite also rose for the month, putting Wall Street on track for a two-month losing streak.

The gains came despite a mixed third-quarter earnings season from major companies, which showed slower growth and some major disappointments from big tech companies.

Earnings season continues this week, with Uber, Pfizer and Advanced Micro Devices among the biggest names being reported.

Traders will be preparing for the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting, which begins on Tuesday. The central bank is expected to raise interest rates by three-quarters again on Wednesday, but many on Wall Street are looking for a signal from Chairman Jerome Powell’s statement or press conference that the Fed may halt its gains in the near future.

Goldman Sachs’ Matt Florey wrote, “If J Powell gives the go-ahead next week and doesn’t give a Jackson Hole performance, there isn’t much to stop this movement from a technical point of view. The moving body remains in motion.” Saturday note.

See also  Asian markets opened lower after price data hit Wall Street

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Elon Musk responds to LeBron James’ horrific racist slur on Twitter

9 hours ago Izer
5 min read

Dow rises, big tech firms falter: What’s next for stocks as investors await Fed guidance

17 hours ago Izer
2 min read

Twitter founder Jack Dorsey launches a quiz of a rival social network

1 day ago Izer

You may have missed

7 min read

Bolsonaro lost Brazil’s presidential election and leftist Lula returned to his third term as president

59 mins ago Arzu
1 min read

Stock futures are down slightly as the Dow is on track for its best month since 1976

1 hour ago Izer
5 min read

Pellegro, longtime drummer for Dead Kennedys, dies at 63

1 hour ago Muhammad
4 min read

Traces of the ancient ocean discovered on Mars – this means ‘higher potential for life’

1 hour ago Izer