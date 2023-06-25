Sting and Darby Allen reveal their mystery partner for Jericho’s match at the Forbidden Door

Sting and Darby Allen need to find a partner for a Triple Threat match on Sunday (June 25) at the Forbidden Door against Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara and Minoru Suzuki. Darby promised to reveal the name of their mystery partner on tonight’s (June 24) episode of AEW Collision.

Tony Schiavone was in the ring ready to bring out Sting and Darby for the official announcement, but Jericho and Suzuki walked out instead. Guevara wasn’t there, for what it’s worth. Chris exaggerates his friendship with Minoru before demanding answers from Schiavone.

That’s when Sting and Darby came out to give Chris the answer he was looking for. Their partner is the man who once kicked Jericho’s donkey in the Tokyo Dome: Tetsuya Naito

Sting has never lost a match in AEW, so Naito may have recently kicked Jericho yet again in a pro wrestling ring.

Here’s the updated lineup for tomorrow night’s PPV:

• Bryan Danielson vs. Kazuchika Okada • Kenny Omega (c) vs. Will Ospreay for the IWGP United States Championship • SANADA (c) vs. Jungle Jack Perry for the IWGP World Heavyweight Title • MJF (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi for the AEW World Championship • Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Katsuyori Shibata vs. Daniel Garcia vs. Zack Saber Jr. for the AEW International Title • Toni Storm (C) vs. Willow Nightingale for the AEW World Women’s Championship • Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta), Konosuke Takeshita and Shota Umino vs. The Elite (Hangman Page & The Young Bucks), Eddie Kingston and Tomohiro Ishii • Sting, Darby Allen, and Tetsuya Naito vs. Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, and Minoru Suzuki • CM Punk vs. Satoshi Kojima in the first round match of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament • Adam Cole vs. Dirty Tom Lawlor • Athena vs. Billy Starks in the first round match of the Owen Hart Foundation Championship (zero hour before the show)

What do you think of Darby and Sting’s choice, Kaigisider?

