Steven Spielberg: ‘No movie should be reviewed’ based on modern sensibilities | Steven Spielberg

Steven Spielberg has criticized the idea that older films should be re-edited to satisfy modern sensibilities.

speaks in Time Top 100 In New York City, the 76-year-old filmmaker lamented receiving guns from a later edition of the 1982 hit sci-fi blockbuster ET: The Extra Terrestrial. In the 20th anniversary edition, the agents saw their firearms replaced with walkie-talkies.

“That was a mistake,” he said on stage. “I never should have done that. ET is a product of its time. No movie should be reviewed based on the lenses we are now, either voluntarily, or forced to look through.”

In 2011, it was Spielberg already explained that Guns will return for its 30th anniversary, stating that he is “disappointed” in himself.

He added this week, “I’ve never had to mess with the archives of my own work, and I don’t advise anyone to do that. All of our films are kind of a nod to where we were when we made them, what the world was like and what the world was receiving when we got those stories out there. So I I really regret having that in there.”

Spielberg was also asked about the controversial re-editing of Roald Dahl’s work that involved changing words like “obese” to “enormous” and “ugly and abominable” to just “abhorrent”.

At first he joked, “No one should ever try to take chocolate out of Willy Wonka! EVER!” Before adding, “For me, this is sacred. It is our history, it is our cultural heritage. I don’t believe in censorship in this way.”

Other authors whose work has been recently adapted for modern readers include Agatha Christie and Ian Fleming.

Spielberg’s most recent film, the biographical drama The Fabelmans, has earned him seven Academy Award nominations. The director’s next project is yet to be confirmed but has been confirmed attached to a drama revolving around the main character from the 1968 drama Bullet with Bradley Cooper.