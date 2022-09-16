Steve Young of the 49ers criticizes Shanahan’s handling of Tre Lance

If there is any quarterback in San Francisco 49ers The date who understands that the way a player starts his career is uncertain as to how he will perform in the remainder is Steve Young.
Perhaps that’s why the Hall of Famer, who spent his first two years as a professional throwing 21 interceptions for just 11 touchdowns for the miserable Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the next four as a replacement for Joe Montana, seem to have the patience for Niners QB Trey bayonet. Instead, he criticized Kyle Shanahan and his game layout.
