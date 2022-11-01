Steve Nash on Kyrie Irving

NEW YORK – Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash says he hopes the organization can grow from the latest controversy Keri IrvingSocial media posts.

Irving tweeted Thursday, then deleted Sunday night, a link to the movie “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America,” which is based on a book that contains antisemitic metaphors.

“I just hope we can all go through this together,” Nash said before Monday’s 116-109 win over the Indiana Pacers. “There is always an opportunity for us to grow and understand new perspectives. I think the organization is trying to take this position where we can communicate through this. And try to get everyone out in a better position and have more understanding and empathy for every aspect of this discussion and situation.”

Nash said it “definitely helps” that Irving deleted the post but did not go into detail about whether or not disciplinary action was ever considered for Irving, noting that it was not part of all internal conversations within the organization. As for how the organization feels about dealing with Irving in the past two days, Nash said it’s been an “ongoing conversation.”

“To be honest, I did not participate in those internal conversations,” Nash said. “I’ve been just training, preparing the team, but I know they’re working at it constantly.”

A group of eight men and women sat near the Pacers bench Monday night wearing “Fight Anti-Semitism” T-shirts. Speaking to ESPN at the end of the first half of the game, Nets season card holder Aaron Jongris said he believed Irving should be stopped.

“We felt that the bed nets did not condemn anti-Semitism in their ranks,” said Jongris. “And we wanted to show love, we’re still fans online and love the team, but they should scold Kerry because he’s full of hate. We’re full of love. I hope he comes to the other side.”

Youngress said he doesn’t think the Nets have done enough in the wake of Irving’s dispatch and his Saturday night press conference in which he defended it.

“I hope he realizes how much anti-Semitism he is fueling by putting it down [a link to] A movie like this, said Jongris, and it’s deeply anti-Jewish. I hope he comes back to his senses. … I think he should be stopped and he should understand what he did, but I don’t know if they would.”

The Nets did not allow Irving to speak to the media after the game. A Nets spokesperson said they don’t yet know if Irving will speak to the media after Tuesday’s game against the Chicago Bulls.

Meanwhile, network guard Ben Simmons It was a sudden scratch in Monday’s game due to a sore left knee.

“He just has a sore knee,” Nash said. “That’s all I really know. [Tuesday] We’ll have to watch and see how he is, but he’s out tonight and we’ll see how the knee is [Tuesday] And if it is available.”

Network guard Seth Carrey He also missed Monday’s match due to left ankle soreness. Curry appeared in his first season in a Saturday loss to the Pacers.