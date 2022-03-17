Steve Curry suffers from a sore foot vs the Celtics

steve curry He missed the second half of Golden State’s defeat to Boston after sustaining a left foot injury in a collision with the Celtics. Marcus Smart.

Curry underwent an MRI after stumbling outside of court and the results were not released Thursday night. the Warriors’ Draymond Green He told reporters after the match that he doesn’t expect Curry to be in Sunday’s squad against San Antonio Spurs.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr raised an issue with Smart during the play, where in a scramble for a loose ball, Smart rolled on Curry’s leg.

Kerr had a discussion with Smart on the field, expressing his displeasure with the play. After losing the house 110-88, Kerr said, via ESPN“I thought it was a dangerous play. I thought Marcus dives into Steve, and that’s what I was upset with. Lots of respect for Marcus. He’s a hell of a player, a player, a competitor. I coached him at the World Cup a few summers ago. We talked after the game and we’re good. But I thought it was a dangerous play.”

Green saw it differently.

“I expect Marcus Smart to do this play,” Green said. “He plays hard. I wouldn’t call it a dirty play.”

It didn’t sound smart as if the discussion he had with Kerr would amount to big trouble. “He does what any coach, any player, anybody would do, and that supports his man,” Smart MassLiveNews . said. …At the end of the conversation, he told me, “You’re one of the guys I want on my team.”

Now the Warriors (47-23) are awaiting the results of Curry’s painful foot test.