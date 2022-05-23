Steve Curry of the Warriors flies over the waiter tray heading into the end of the first half against the Mavericks

Twitter

A bartender on the court accidentally recreated a famous scene from “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and faltered Golden State Warriors star steve curry To close the first half of Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.

After Curry tried to defend a three-point shot from Mavericks forward Reggie Bullock, he began running toward his team’s basket. But before he could reach this side of the court, he fell to the ground. Carrie had stumbled into the waiter’s beer tray–ironically after the bartender tried to get it out of the way, perhaps for safety–and was slow to get up at first, but was going well by the time he started heading to the locker room.