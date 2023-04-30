Stephen Curry leads the Warriors into the Western Conference Semifinals with a historic performance over the Kings

It was win-or-go home Sunday in Sacramento and Stephen Curry decided the Golden State Warriors season wasn’t over yet. Advancing to the Western Conference Semifinals, Curry made basketball magic with a historic performance in a 120-100 win.

By scoring 50 points in a playoff game, Curry broke the Game 7 record set by Kevin Durant in 2021.

Draymond Green was the first to score quickly, but the Kings’ Kevin Hutter quickly answered with a three on the other end. This was the first half, a back-and-forth battle.

Sacramento led with five 90 seconds to go in the game. The Warriors went on to lead 18-12 as the Kings shot 5-for-13 from the field and 1-of-5 from 3-point range across the opening six minutes.

The first quarter was all about benching the Kings, who went 3-for-7 from three with no turnovers. Terrence Davis hit two 3-pointers to tie the game at 25-25 with less than two minutes remaining in the first.

De’Aaron Fox and Trey Lyles each followed with three seconds to give the Kings a 31-30 lead at the end of the first quarter.

With the Warriors down 45-42 midway through the second, Curry notably missed two straight free throws. Shocking he may be, but he still posted 20 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists in the first half.

The highlight of the other half was Splash Brother, Klay Thompson. He scored 7 points after shooting 1-10 from the field and lost all 4 of his 3-point attempts. Aside from a tough first half, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr held his ground in the third quarter.

Golden State started with a deep triple from Stephen Curry to give the Warriors the lead in the third quarter, and Golden State opened up a 13-4 lead in just over four minutes. Curry continued to cook well in the fourth and the Sacramento defense couldn’t slow him down.

While clutch player of the year De’Aaron Fox was limited to 16 points in a season-ending loss, Domantas Sabonis led with 22 points despite a black eye and a broken thumb.

Next, the Warriors face off against the Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James.

This story will be updated.