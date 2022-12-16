December 16, 2022

Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star has dislocated shoulder, reportedly will miss about a month

Golden State Warriors Superstar Stephen Curry will be out of the squad with a dislocated left shoulder (i.e. partial dislocation), The team announced Thursday. While the Warriors haven’t released an official timeline for his return, Shams Al-Shaaraniyyah reported from the athletes that Curry will be sidelined for at least two weeks. Curry will not need surgery and is expected to return to court in about a month. Charania mentioned during her appearance on Bally Sports.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski mentioned it first Carrie will miss a few weeks.

Curry left the Warriors losing 125-119 after injuring his shoulder in the third quarter. On the previous play, Curry missed a 3-pointer and the long rebound led to a quick break for the Pacers. When Jalen Smith went to the basket, Curry reached for a steal and injured his shoulder in the process.

Carrie immediately grabbed his shoulder. He was in enough pain for the Warriors to call a timeout, after which he went to the locker room. The team ruled him out for the remainder of the game, but he nonetheless finished with 38 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists. Golden State coach Steve Kerr told reporters that he will have an MRI on Thursday and that the team is “hoping for the best.”

The defending champion Warriors are 10th in the West and 14-15 on the season. Now they’ll be without their franchise player, who is once again playing at the MVP level. To say this is a setback would be a massive understatement. Golden State scored 120.8 points per 100 possessions with Curry on the court, according to Cleaning The Glass, and averaged 103 points per 100 without him in non-trash time minutes. It outscored opponents by 8.4 points per 100 possessions with Curry on the court, and was outscored by 9.8 points per 100 without him, per CTG. He’s always had incredible on/off numbers, but this year’s team is especially top-heavy – it has the worst bench in the league, in terms of Total net ratingand its starting lineup was dominant.

The Warriors have four games left on their road trip – Philadelphia, Toronto, New York and Brooklyn – before hosting the next Memphis Grizzlies on December 25th. That Christmas Day game, which has just lost much of its luster, is the start of an eight-game home game in which Charlotte, Utah, Portland, Atlanta, Detroit, Orlando and Phoenix will visit the Chase Center. If Curry is reassessed in exactly two weeks, as The Athletic reports he will be, it will happen between the Utah and Portland games.

With Curry out of the picture, guard Jordan Poole will take on more playmaking responsibility and should remain in the starting lineup when Andrew Wiggins returns from his adductor muscle injury. Paul has been more aggressive, productive, and effective as a starter than as a reserve this season, as evidenced by his breakdowns per 36 minutes: 27.7 points (on 58.4 percent true shooting), 4.9 assists, 3.7 turnovers when in the starting lineup; 19.4 points (on 52.9 percent true shooting), 6.4 assists, 4.0 turnover coming off the bench.

Curry’s absence also likely means backup goalkeeper T. Jerome will see regular minutes. Jerome has been on the sidelines of Golden State’s rotation since signing a two-way contract before the start of the season.

