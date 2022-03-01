March 1, 2022

Stellantis reveals first electric Jeep, says Ram EV pickup will be ‘the best’

Test drive: Jeep Grand Cherokee L

The 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L is the first three-row version of the model, and Fox News Automotive Editor Gary Gastelu says it lives up to its name.

pocket It has dispensed with the first two all-electric models that will hit its production line soon.

The first fully electric Jeep will go on sale in the first half of 2023.
Carlos Tavares, CEO of Jeep parent company Stellantis, said Tuesday during a presentation on the automaker’s long-term strategic outlook that SUV cars It will go on sale early next year, referring to it as a “lifestyle family,” and adding that a pure off-road Jeep will join it for 2024.

Tavares shared a photo of the car, but not its name or any technical details. However, the yellow utility vehicle appears to be similar in size to the current Jeep Compass.

The first electric Ram 1500 is scheduled to go on sale in 2024.

It also reaffirmed that RAM 1500 ELECTRIC PICKUP It will be available in 2024 and he said will be the “best” in its class, with a class-leading assembly, towing speed and charging speed. Both Ford and General Motors will have full-size electric pickup trucks on sale by the time the Ram hits showrooms.

Ram claims it will be the best in its class range and towing and charging speed.

After the electric Ram, the company will add a heavy-duty model with a hydrogen fuel cell powertrain that will provide a combination of long range and quick refueling capability.

Earlier in February, Mike Koval, CEO of RAM, said: The electric Ram 1500 will be offered in a “class-breaker” extended range model that uses an internal combustion engine to generate electricity for longer trips after the battery runs out.

Tavares also said that a conceptual version of the previous ad Dodge electric muscle car It will be revealed later this year.

