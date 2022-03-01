Stellantis reveals first electric Jeep, says Ram EV pickup will be ‘the best’

the newYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

pocket It has dispensed with the first two all-electric models that will hit its production line soon.

Carlos Tavares, CEO of Jeep parent company Stellantis, said Tuesday during a presentation on the automaker’s long-term strategic outlook that SUV cars It will go on sale early next year, referring to it as a “lifestyle family,” and adding that a pure off-road Jeep will join it for 2024.

Tavares shared a photo of the car, but not its name or any technical details. However, the yellow utility vehicle appears to be similar in size to the current Jeep Compass.

It also reaffirmed that RAM 1500 ELECTRIC PICKUP It will be available in 2024 and he said will be the “best” in its class, with a class-leading assembly, towing speed and charging speed. Both Ford and General Motors will have full-size electric pickup trucks on sale by the time the Ram hits showrooms.

After the electric Ram, the company will add a heavy-duty model with a hydrogen fuel cell powertrain that will provide a combination of long range and quick refueling capability.

Earlier in February, Mike Koval, CEO of RAM, said: The electric Ram 1500 will be offered in a “class-breaker” extended range model that uses an internal combustion engine to generate electricity for longer trips after the battery runs out.

Tavares also said that a conceptual version of the previous ad Dodge electric muscle car It will be revealed later this year.