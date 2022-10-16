Steelers vs.Bccaneers score: live updates, stats, highlights, analysis; Kenny Beckett is discharged with a concussion

Pittsburgh – Kenny Pickett’s first home start was a surprisingly good start for himself and the underdog Steelers, who led the Buccaneers 10-9 in the first half. However, Beckett would be out of the game in the third quarter, when he was injured by Buccaneers midfielder Devin White. Beckett was ruled out for the rest of the match due to a concussion.

On the Steelers’ first run, Beckett threw the first touchdown pass of his career, a six-yard completion to Nagy Harris. The result cut the Steelers drought in 14 games without a relegation in the first quarter. Pittsburgh consolidated its lead late in the second quarter when Chris Boswell’s 55-yard field goal attempt hit the bottom bar before bouncing back into the twos.

The Pittsburgh defense, despite not having many freshmen including TJ Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick, forced Tampa Bay to level field goals in the first half after strengthening in the red zone. The Steelers’ defense managed to hold down Tom Brady, who completed less than half of his 21 attempts in the first half.

Stay tuned for Sunday’s game by checking out our live blog below for updates, stuff, and updated analysis from Pittsburgh.

