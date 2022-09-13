Steelers’ TJ Watt doesn’t appear to need surgery to rupture his chest muscles, he may be back before the end of October, says the report

The Pittsburgh SteelersThe worst fears may not come true. It was a sweet and bitter start to the year, as she was able to hold off Cincinnati Bengals The first week with overtime gain. But it came at a cost Several players left due to injury, including TJ Watt’s accelerated star scrolling. He fell with a chest injury in the second half, and Watt is reported to have suffered a ruptured chest.

However, a day into the game, there is a more upbeat tone surrounding this year’s ruling defensive player. Jonathan Jones, CBS Sports NFL Insider Reports suggest there was optimism in Pittsburgh on Monday that Watt did not experience a complete tear in his chest and would be able to return after sitting for a month or so. Monday night, NFL media She mentioned that the belief is that Watt will not need surgery and that he will likely be back before the end of October, depending on how quickly the injury heals.

Of course, additional tests will fully determine the scope of the infection and a clearer timeline, but that’s much more encouraging news than how ominous things looked to be coming out immediately on Sunday.

Before leaving due to injury, Watt was the typical dominant himself, scoring six tackles (three for a loss), a sack, and an interception when the Pittsburgh defense did well against Joe Borough. The Bengals midfielder was sacked a total of seven times and had to make four interceptions and one foul. Watt is out of the 2021 season as he tied the one-season record with 22.5.

“Having TJ there definitely benefits us,” Steelers defensive tackle Cam Hayward said of Watt’s impact after Sunday’s win. “He’s a captain. He’s the best defensive player of the year. No matter how long it takes, the other players have to come forward. Alex [Highsmith] Good climbed today. Malik and Jamir [Jones] Coming. We had to do a few different things there. We’re going around him and when he comes back we’ll be ready.”

Over the next month, the Steelers are scheduled to host patriots In Week 2, visit Brown In week 3, play a file Planes At Acrisure Stadium in Week 4, face Invoices in Buffalo in Week 5. If Watt hasn’t been sitting out for just a month, this could be the window for matches he missed with a comeback against pirate Week 6 on October 16 as a possible return date.

Once again, a clearer timetable for his possible return and a true measure of the severity of the injury must be revealed in the coming days.