Steelers points vs. Browns, fast food: Nick Chubb, Amary Cooper lead Cleveland past Pittsburgh

Four days after their agonizing loss, the Browns rebounded by defeating their long-time rival at home in “Thursday Night Football”. With the help of Nick Chubb and a solid second run from their defense, Brown took a 29-17 win to move to 2-1 on the season. Pittsburgh, coming back from a disappointing loss in the second week, slipped to 1-2.

After 14-13 at the break, Brown dominated the match by scoring their first two pushes in the second half. The offense was fueled by Chubb, who finished the night with 113 yards on 23 coaches. Cleveland also received a big night from Amari Cooper, whose 32-yard catch in a third and 1-in play landed Chubb at 1 yard extending Brown’s lead to 23-14 with 9:29 left. Brown put an exclamation mark on the win with Denzel Ward’s defensive score in the game’s final match.

After slow starts on both sides of the ball, Brown—led by Chubb for 37 yards—hit first on Jacobi Brissett’s 11-yard pass to Cooper, who finished the night with 101 yards in seven catches. The Steelers responded with a 5-yard Nagy Harris track to start the second quarter. ballet dancer one hand By rookie George Pickens setting up Harris Landing.

Cleveland saved by grabbing David Ngoku from Brisset, with 8:58 left until the end of the first half. The Steelers took their first lead moments later when Mitch Trubesky scored in a 1-yard touchdown run. The Pittsburgh attack began the second half with another promising lead that ultimately failed soon after crossing the midfield. After not doing much for much of the second half, Pittsburgh managed to score a late goal that made it a six-point game with 1:46 remaining. However, a penalty kick in the kick-off that followed allowed Brown’s team to cut the match clock to nine seconds.

High winds affected both chairs during the first half. Boswell missed the 53-yard attempt in the second Pittsburgh drive. The Browns’ kid York PAT rookie kicker missed but made up for it by attempting his 34-yard field goal late in the third quarter to give Cleveland the lead for good.

Why did the Steelers lose?

Before heading into tonight, Trubisky didn’t have a single game with over 200 yards passed, but he made it through tonight, with a 20-for-32 baseline for 211 yards and no touchdown.

Trubisky hasn’t shown enough this season, with some asking if he should be on the bench for newbie QB Kenny Pickett.

In attack, Deontay Johnson was the Steelers’ player of the night, with six receptions for 63 yards and a faltering recovery, but he had some key points. Clearly, the Steelers offense has a lot that still needs to be worked on.

The defense couldn’t keep up with Chubb, one of the best defenders in the NFL, who scored another 100-yard game on his resume.

Defense misses TJ Watt and historically doesn’t win without him. They are now 0-6 when Watt is on the sidelines.

Why did Brown win?

Brown came out of the loss as the three stages of the game struggled and recovered with a game where everyone had a helping hand in winning.

Brissett appeared confident and tenacious, and when the need arose he was able to use his hurried abilities in short-term situations.

Speaking of the running game, let’s talk about Chubb. Chubb completely demolished the Steelers’ defense, putting up 23 stands for 113 yards and a touchdown. Since 2018, he’s had 24 games for 100 yards, the most in the league during that time.

I was also impressed by Cooper, who had a hit with Brissett and finished the game with seven catches for 101 yards and a touchdown.

What sealed the Browns deal was a defense that kept the Steelers off the field and forced three straight runs to the end of the game. The Steelers were never able to recover from those two stops, which brings us to our turning point in the game.

(And a defensive landing didn’t hurt at trash time.)

turning point

Late in the third quarter, Trubisky’s 35-yard pass to Jaylen Warren was called up again for a penalty on Chukwuma Okorafor. This drive led to the Steelers’ kick soon after and Brown responded by scoring a field goal on their next drive.

With the ball back, the Steelers again couldn’t do anything with it, going three times.

Brown responded again, this time using 6:35 to go 11 plays for 80 yards and scored a touchdown to make it 23-14. In the scoring campaign, several players made an impact and Brown seemed to have complete control of the match and Brissett seemed to be in complete control of his attack.

Chubb, who has passed more than 100 yards off the ground on this trip, had his fair share of dash, including one for 16 yards. Cooper came hard in the air with a 32-yard pass to put them in the Steelers area. Chubb was the one to hit him in a yard at 4 and 1.

To make matters worse for the Steelers, they responded with another triple, making them two in a row.

play the game

The Steelers didn’t get to win, but they did have the next best thing, a feature in the “Play of the Game” section.

Wide receiver George Pickens proved why he’s the talk of the Steelers training camp with one grip. in the first quarter, Pickens made an amazing one-handed catch that seemed to defy gravity.

Pickens’ catch came from play two and three, with Trubisky throwing one of them to the right side. The 36-yard catch put the Steelers in the red and set up a descent from Nagy Harris.

What’s Next

Brown will head to Atlanta to face the Hawks next week, aged 0-2 as they enter week three. The Hawks’ two losses were close, losing 27-26 to the Saints and 31-27 to the Super Bowl defender. Rams champion.

The Steelers will host the Jets in Week 4. The Jets attack was led by Joe Flacco so far, Zach Wilson is still on the sidelines with a bone bruise and a meniscus tear. Wilson was expected to miss two to four weeks and not return for the third week. In two weeks, Flacco is third in passing yards with 616, behind Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa (739) and leaders Carson Wentz (650).