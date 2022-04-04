Steel, luxury goods, jet fuel and more

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivers a speech during the plenary session of the European Parliament at the European Union headquarters in Brussels, on March 23, 2022.

Luxembourg – The European Union is working on a New package of sanctions against Russia Two sources familiar with the discussions told CNBC that it is likely to restrict aircraft leasing and the import and export of products such as jet fuel, steel products and luxury goods.

However, the bloc remains divided over whether to extend those sanctions to energy imports – Despite mounting evidence of war crimes committed by Russian forces in Ukraine.

Ukraine’s Prosecutor General said 410 bodies have been found in towns recaptured from retreating Russian forces around Kyiv as part of an investigation into possible war crimes. Over the weekend, several international media organizations reported mass killings of civilians in Bucha, a Ukrainian city near the country’s capital, Kyiv, which was under Russian occupation until recently.

The reports have led to a range of calls from within the European Union for the bloc to move forward in punishing Moscow for what it has done without provocation. Invasion of Ukraine. The bloc is now working on a fifth package of sanctions against Russia with the new round of measures expected to be approved later this week.

Two EU officials, who declined to be identified due to the sensitive nature of the talks, told CNBC that the proposal for the next sanctions package includes aircraft leasing, steel products, luxury goods and jet fuel. The two sources added that the package is still being implemented and could change as talks continue in the coming days and ahead of an important meeting of EU ambassadors on Wednesday.

One official added that “it is clear that there is a significant component missing,” referring to the lack of action over the Russian energy sector.

Imposing an immediate ban on gas, oil, or even Russian coal has been the subject of much debate within the European Union since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24. While some countries support the Russian energy ban, others in the European Union argue that they are too dependent on Russian energy and will hurt their economies more than Russia.