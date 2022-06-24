screenshot : Square Enix

It all looks like it’s exploding in wildfires or indifferent politicians, but at least you can get it right now bognax 50% off Steam Summer Sale, which started yesterday and will run through July 7 at 1 PM ET.

Selling knocks a lot of money Thousands of games—Most of them have been discounted at 20-50%, although some have seen their prices drop by more than 80% (such as very eh NBA 2K22, which is currently $9.59 and was originally $59.99 (lol). The games included in the sale are also varied. You can get anything from $60 for a triple title to some classic indie game you’ve been interested in for years but haven’t been buying around, all for a solid discount.

If that choice and opportunity seems overwhelming, it’s because it is. But there are easy ways to get out of the chase and find the games you want, nothing more, nothing less. Discounted trending titles like Sekiro: Shadows die twice (Now $29.99, 50% off) and Red Dead Redemption II (Also $29.99, also 50% off) They are handily distributed across the top of the Steam homepage to maximize your purchase, although you can also spend your time learning about the genre’s categories and useful themes for the homepage. You can extract these categories further with Steam’s myriad filters, which include price and even specialized moods like “atmospheric” or “medieval.”

However, I understand that you may be busy tweeting anxiously about ‘community’. I was there; I live in a community too. I’d love to help you find the cream de la Steam, so here are some great titles with sales worth knowing about:

Red Dead Redemption II – $29.99

Sekiro: Shadows die twice – $29.99

The Sheikh’s Manuscripts Online – 5.99 USD

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition – $13.19 USD

Metal Gear Rising: Revenge – $7.49

Death Stranding: Director’s Cut – $27.99

God of War – $39.99

TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge – $22.49 USD

Ori and the will of wisps – $9.89

Final Fantasy VII Intergrade Remake – 49.69 USD

Final Fantasy VI – 14.39 USD

Wonders of Tiny Tina – $47.99

Monster Hunter Rise – $30.59

Forza Horizon 5 – $47.99

Here are some punch-packed indie games that are getting quite affordable:

V . height – $17.99

sleeping citizen – $15.99

bognax – USD 12.49

Stanley Proverb: Ultra Deluxe – 16.74 USD

Jacket – $26.99

Cuphead – 13.99 USD

neon white – $22.49 USD

Hades – $14.99

rain danger 2 – 12.49 USD

dead cells – 12.49 USD

Hollow Night – $7.49

between this, else Explosion summer salesAnd the earth collapses under the weight One Million People Abandoned GeForce RTX 3060s And our sins, this will be the best summer ever.