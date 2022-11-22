November 22, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Ayhan 1 hour ago 2 min read
Steam Black Friday sales start today in the Fall Sale

The Steam Autumn Sale returns today, November 22, and brings with it early Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday deals that see the likes of Cyberpunk 2077, Stray, and more.

The sale will start at 10am Pacific / 1pm ET / 6pm UK (so 4am on November 23rd AEST), the sale will run for exactly one week and end on November 29th.

valve Trailer ad It features the usual long list of deeply discounted games, which includes a library of new and old games, major publishers, and smaller indie projects. Besides Cyberpunk 2077 and Stray, Hitman 3, Hades, V Rising, Disney Dreamlight ValleyAnd the Slime Rancher 2and satisfactory was also shown to generate sales.

IGN reviewed several of these games, saying of CD Projekt Red’s latest installment that “Cyberpunk 2077 throws you into a beautiful, intense cityscape and offers a surprising amount of flexibility in how you choose to go from there.”

We called Stray “a delightful cat-based platform adventure in a cyberpunk world well worth exploring,” and said Hades is “a uniquely sinister game that does a great job of marrying its fast-paced action with a persistent, story-driven progression through a re-imagined Greek mythological underworld.” clearly.”

To take these games on the go, Valve’s Steam Deck portable PC gaming platform Looks like he has canceled his long queue, which means that reservation is no longer needed. Just make sure the games you grab are on the Steam Deck List of verified games If you want optimum performance.

Andrea Sherron is a freelance contributor to IGN covering gaming and entertainment. She’s donned many hats during her seven-year career in the gaming industry, with bylines at Fanbyte, USA Today’s FTW, TheGamer, VG247, and RPG Site. Find her on Twitter (@employee) or the Materia Possessions podcast that talks about FFXIV, RPGs, and any series involving giant robots.

