State funeral for Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey

official mourning period for Queen Elizabeth IIthe United Kingdom’s longest-reigning monarch, peaked Monday morning with her state funeral In Old Westminster Abbey, London. The guest list for the service includes about 500 foreign characters, including President Biden and about 100 other heads of state. The massive influx of VIPs was an unprecedented move security operationwhich has been decades in planning, is at stake.

Queen Elizabeth He passed away on the 8th of September She is 96 years old at Balmoral Castle, her beloved country estate in Scotland. Her eldest son now King Charles IIIshe has led the royal familyThe nation and the world in honoring its legacy and ushering in a new era will likely present increasing challenges to both the Kingdom and the Commonwealth.

Monday’s full service will be broadcast live, with CBS News coverage from 5:30 a.m. ET, anchored by Norah O’Donnell and Gayle King.

The very Reverend Dr. David Howell, 39 Dean of Westminster Abbey, who was presiding over the funeral, He told CBS News“You can be pretty sure that some of the things the Queen was hoping we’d say would be part of the service.”

The funeral was preceded by days of carefully designed public events, including a majestic procession From Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall on Wednesday. Countless fans Line up for milesShe waits all day and night for a chance to get past the queen’s coffin during her four days Lying in the state.

After Monday prayers, the Queen’s coffin will be carried in a procession on foot to Hyde Park, then by listening to St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, her final resting place, where her late husband, Prince Philip, and her sister, Princess Margaret, are also buried.

