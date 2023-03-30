Starting a new page and preparing for elections

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro returned to the country on Thursday after a three-month stay in the United States, MTI reported.

The politician was Brazil’s head of state between 2019 and 2022, but he lost the election to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva last October, and in December he flew to the United States, Florida, from where he has just returned. His party and press service already announced last week that the former president will return to Brazil on March 30 and resume his political activities.

The returning politician was awaited by around two hundred supporters at the international airport in Brazil amid a heavy police presence. Before boarding the plane in Orlando, Bolsonaro said he wanted to use his experience to help his party’s campaign in next year’s municipal elections.

“We are starting a new page and preparing for the next election,” he told CNN Brazil before leaving. Earlier, he explained his trip to the US by saying he wanted to rest, but according to his critics, he wanted to avoid the investigations that await him in his country.

Although Bolsonaro did not publicly incite his supporters to protest, thanks to years of campaigning, a militant minority of the former president’s supporters could not accept the decision. In January 2023, his followers besieged the building of the Brazilian legislature on the American model – according to current President Lula, Bolsonaro was also involved in organizing it. We wrote more about the situation in Brazil after the riots here.

Meanwhile, there are several parallel actions against Bolsonaro, some of which involve disqualification from public office. can cause. His cases, ranging from embezzlement to incitement, could cause serious trouble, the president’s office said. Security Without. And although he is also being investigated for serious violations of the law, it seems now Diamond Affairs The most immediate threat to Bolsonaro. In early March, the Brazilian press reported for the first time about boxes of jewelry, said to be worth millions of dollars, one of which was seized by Brazilian customs officials at São Paulo airport in October 2021.

The package, which included earrings, a necklace, a ring and a watch, arrived in the country from Saudi Arabia with an adviser to Bolsonaro’s energy minister without paying the proper taxes. According to video footage published in Brazilian media, the energy minister visited a customs official the same day, where he said the jewelry belonged to Bolsonaro’s wife, Michelle Bolsonaro. However, another package slipped through customs and ended up in Bolsonaro’s possession.