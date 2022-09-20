September 20, 2022

StarshipSuper Heavy missile tests 7 engines (video)

A static fire test of SpaceX Booster 7 showing the giant rocket belching flame

SpaceX launched seven engines on its SuperShip Super Heavy prototype “Booster 7” on Monday (September 19), marking the largest number of the company’s new Raptor engines tested at the same time.

The company is testing some Booster 7 engines ahead of its planned first orbital flight Starship, a 165-foot (50 m) reusable spacecraft that will be lifted into orbit by 33 next-generation Raptor engines inside a 230-foot (70 m) Super Heavy booster. The Starship will feature six of the engines.

