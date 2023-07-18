Stardew Valley Creator reveals new details about version 1.6

Back in April, Eric “ConcernedApe” Barone reconfirmed that their Stardew Valley lifestyle simulation would be getting the version 1.6 update.

While the focus is “mostly” related to changes to modders, there is some new game content. now in New update on social mediahe shared a little bit about what to expect from building this game.

According to Baron, there will be “a new festival, new elements, more dialogues and secrets”. It also teases more surprises to come! This follows a teaser in June for the “Iridium Scythe”.

Coming in Stardew Valley 1.6…

New festival

– New items

– More dialogues

Secrets

-???– ConcernedApe (ConcernedApe) July 17, 2023

Barone’s commitment to this new version of Stardew Valley results in him taking a temporary break from his new venture Haunted Chocolatier to get it done.

Stardew Valley’s previous major update (v1.5) was released in February 2021 – it added new game options including “Beach Farm”, advanced gameplay customization options, local split-screen co-op and more.