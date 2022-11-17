Starbucks workers are striking dozens of stores nationwide

Starbucks employees launched a strike Thursday at dozens of union locations across the country, citing what they say is the company’s refusal to bargain in good faith and anti-union tactics such as shootings and closing stores.

The action, dubbed the “Red Cup Mutiny” by the organizers, has yet to be halted Holiday themed reusable cups Distributed by Starbucks with certain purchases, it was expected to continue to this day. The striking workers said they would hand out union-branded mugs to customers.

“Starbucks has left behind the very values ​​that drew so many of us to the company in the first place,” said Michelle Eisen, a worker Help organize In a statement, he said it was the first of more than 250 sites to unionize over the past year. “You can’t be pro-LGTBQ, pro-BLM, pro-sustainability or anti-union. This Red Cup Day, we’re organizing for a voice in action and a real seat at the table.”

In a statement, Starbucks said it was aware that “union demonstrations are scheduled in a small number of the more than 9,000 American company-owned stores.” The company added that it respects the right of its employees, whom it calls partners, to engage in legitimate protests, but that its focus has been to “elevate the Starbucks experience for our partners and customers.”