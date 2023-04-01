Starbucks fired union employee

Howard Schultz, former CEO of Starbucks Corporation, testifies about the company’s labor and union practices during a Senate Committee hearing on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, March 29, 2023.

Starbucks fired Alexis Rizzo, the employee responsible for sparking the Starbucks union campaign, just days after former company CEO Howard Schultz testified. Capitol Hill About the coffee chain’s alleged union breach, CNBC confirmed.

Rizzo worked as a shift supervisor at Starbucks for 7 years and served as a union leader at the Genesee St. in Buffalo, New York, which was one of the first two stores in the country to win its union campaign.

Starbucks Workers United has announced the termination of Rizzo in a tweet Saturday He said in a corresponding GoFundMe page that “this is revenge at its worst”.

“I’m so sad,” Rizzo told CNBC in an interview. “It wasn’t just a job for me. It was like my family.” “It was like losing everything. I’d been there since I was 17. It’s like my whole support system, and I think they knew that.”

Rizzo said her store managers fired her after she finished her shift on Friday. She said they told her it was because she was late on four occasions — two of which she was a minute late. Rizzo said she suspects she will be released as a result of Wednesday’s Senate hearing.

Schultz faced a barrage of tough questions from Sen. Bernie Sanders on Wednesday about Starbucks’ labor practices and unionization. Sanders, a pro-union independent representing Vermont, has been pressing Starbucks for more than a year to recognize the union and negotiate contracts with unionized coffee shops.