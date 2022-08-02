‘Star Wars’: New ‘Andor’ Trailer Explores the Origins of the Rebellion

Diego Luna returns to world of star wars In “Andor”, an introduction to “Rogue One” Which in itself was a precursor to “Episode IV: A New Hope”. At this point in the series, though, the rebellion is nothing but a glimmer in the eye of young Cassian Andor.

The Latest Trailer It reveals a little more about Andor’s evolution from ordinary thief to galactic martyr and teases what viewers can expect from cast members Stellan Skarsgård, “Morbius” star Adria Arjuna and Forest Whitaker, who reprise his role as Extreme saw Guerrera

When we meet Andor in the trailer, he’s infiltrated the Empire (although the Empire appears to have invaded his home planet for the first time), even wearing a faded gray imperial outfit.

“To steal from the Empire, you have to walk inside like you belong,” Andor says in the trailer. “They can’t imagine that someone like me would ever enter their house.”

Skarsgård appears undercover and encourages Andor to "do everything in his power to do something real" – defeat the Empire, perhaps? Whitaker, whom Gerrera has not yet affected by the loss and that sticky, mind-melting monster Pour Gullit He looks ready to go to war. There are the required appearances of Stormtroopers, TIE fighters, and other symbols that threaten the Empire. We meet the ruthless Empire officer played by Dennis Gough, watch anonymous Fiona Shaw shed a tear and get a glimpse into the opulent life of Moon Muthma (Geneva O'Reilly), who, as viewers know, will go on to lead a revolution. Appearing on "Good Morning America" ​​to present the new trailer for Luna Tell The hosts whose character begins his journey as an "ordinary man" are thrown into unusual circumstances, something viewers can relate to. "It's the beginning of a revolution," Luna said Monday. "It reminds us of what we are capable of – what we are all capable of." The first three episodes of "Andor" begin airing September 21 – several weeks later than originally scheduled – on Disney+.