April 26, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor features an accessibility setting that slows down the action

Ayhan 39 mins ago 1 min read

former to Star Wars Jedi: SurvivorLaunching in a few days, the developers at Respawn Entertainment are showing off some of the accessibility features they’ve added to the game. There is, of course, the typical subtitle size toggles and visual options including color-blind mode and field-of-view options. You can see more details about settings here. But there was one accessibility feature that stood out among the rest: slow mode. I’ll let the developers explain.

One option we’re excited our players are discovering is the slow mode switch, which allows players to slow down action in the world in order to mitigate the challenge of both combat and platforming.

Simply, My grandfather: the survivor It has an option that allows you to play at a time which is basically a bullet for the entire game.

EA hasn’t shared any videos of the slow-mo mode in action, but it looks like they’ll be making some great clips once the game launches on April 28th. Developers including accessibility features as part of pre-marketing is a practice that is gaining traction. last week before Horizon Forbidden West‘s Burning beaches Releasing the DLC, Guerrilla Games shared that it’s adding a nifty thalassophobia mode that will make it easier for those with a fear of deep water to traverse the game’s underwater sections.

