Star Wars Celebration 2023: – Deadline

Kate Green/Getty Images for Disney.

David Tennant and Lars Mikkelsen join the upcoming Lucasfilm movie Ahsoka series.

The news was confirmed this morning onstage at Star Wars Celebration in London, where series creators Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau appeared alongside series lead Rosario Dawson.

“He has to be with you. He makes him work,” Filoni said of Tennant.

Tennant, also known as doctor whoHuyang will play the robot character in the series. He has previously voiced the character in Filoni’s animated version of the series and won a Daytime Emmy Award for his work on the show.

Later during the panel, Filoni and Favreau shared new footage from the show which also revealed Lars Mikkelsen’s return to the show. star Wars Universe to play Admiral Thrawn Ahsoka. Mikkelsen voiced Thrawn in the animated series. Mikkelsen later appeared on stage with the cast to tease his role.

“It’s great,” he said, when asked how it felt to be back in Star Wars.

The line-up of directors set to work on the series was also revealed this morning in London. Filoni will be shooting the episodes alongside Steve Green, Peter Ramsey, Jennifer Getzinger, Geeta Patel and Rick Famuyiwa.

Disney unveiled the first trailer for Ahsoka Yesterday during Lucasfilm Studios’ Star Wars Celebration Showcase. The same teaser premiered today with a few extra scenes added. The studio also released a series of updates yesterday, including a broad release date for the show: August 2023.

Ahsoka It is the Disney + show of the hit series The Mandalorian. Rosario Dawson stars as the titular Ahsoka Tano. Dawson was in attendance at Star Wars Celebration along with other actors and the likes of Jude Law, who leads a different spin-off, Skeleton Crew.

Written by Star Wars Rebels co-creator Dave Filoni and executive produced by Filoni and Jon Favreau, Ahsoka will continue the story of Ahsoka from The Mandalorian. It is an exotic Togruta species, known for its large mounts and tails, and its colorful pigments. Ahsoka was created by George Lucas and Filoni.

Plot details for Ahsoka It was kept secret. There has been no word on rumored Hayden Christensen returning as Luke Skywalker in the series.

The cast also includes Ray Stevenson and Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren from the animated series Star Wars Rebels, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead. Winstead will play Hera, who was also revealed onstage at the celebration.

You can watch yesterday’s trailer here.