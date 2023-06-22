Star Trek Strange New Worlds Recap: “Ad Astra Per Aspera”

There simply comes a time when a Star Trek Displays He asks for a ring in the courtroom. Whether it’s internal Starfleet politics, or a chance to defend the Federation’s ideals for an alien community, Star Trek He loves the chance to make his scripts subtitled so the script can practically beat a book out of them over your head. And so it is not surprising Strange new worlds It really finds itself at a crossroads exploring the classic tropes of the franchise.

“Ad Astra per Aspera” picks up the climax from The first season endsWhere Number One (Rebecca Romijn), aka Una Chen Riley She is captured by Captain Battle (returning guest star Melanie Scrofano) for hiding from Starfleet that she is actually Illyrian— AG A genetically modified species whose cultural practices of adapting their bodies to the worlds they colonize run counter to the Federation’s strict laws against genetic improvement in the aftermath of the disastrous Eugenics Wars.

After Captain Pike (Anson Mount) Take a break from last week “Steal my starship” rant, we join him as he visits the world of an Illyrian colony to try to help Commander Ona’s condition run as smoothly as possible. I n perfect Star Trek Inventing the courtroom episode Una happens to have an old Illyrian friend who is now an excellent intergalactic civil rights lawyer . H Even though they have a rough past together, Advocate —Neera, played in Superstar Naughty turn before American GodsYtidi Badki – agrees to take the case. Not because she particularly cares for Baek or Una at this point, but because Nira believes she can make the case not only for Onna, but against the Federation in general for discriminating against GMOs.

This is it Strange new worlds“One great twist on a classic a trip Courtroom format: lawyer Star Trekideals not c Appropriate , or an officer of the union, but a member of the same marginalized group is prosecuted. many of a tripPrevious courtroom dramas have often been based on the rights of a marginalized person – Starfleet officer or otherwise – who is on trial, and the only way to protect those rights is for someone not from that marginalized group to come and educate the courtroom otherwise, sometimes for other members from the same marginalized group. This often works a tripFit, because we are Likes Its heroes, and we love it so much when they get big solo acting moments where they get a victorious hero Star TrekHis belief in equality and empathy for all, and we easily forget the fact that a person who is on trial in these moments should just sit there and watch how his rights are defended.

In fact, “Ad Astra per Aspera” explicitly goes out of its way to remind us that Pike’s big rambunctious speech would actually be the worst thing he could do to help Una, when Batel – who is, upon building all the interconnected relationships here even more tangled up, is Pike’s girlfriend. – Remind him that the moment he takes the position any speech will be interrupted, interrupted Ha, with the simple question that would kill his career: How long had he known Una was Illyrian? His personal pride in his first charge or penchant for charming wordplay, the very things we usually see as strengths of the cause in earlier episodes like this one, are instantly rendered impotent, and it’s up to Neira to take on those as well as her own goals for the cause and her troubled past with Ona, and synthesize them to win.

It makes the allegory at the heart of “Ad Astra per Aspera,” which in sloppy framing can appear as a parallel to racial prejudice where a white woman is on trial, and much stronger, Nera’s arguments to court — which opens With a double-barreled attack on the Federation itself before morphing into something more subtle as the action continues – becoming more powerful as she speaks from same Perspective and experiences as her client. While her argument and Una’s revelation of their past push things to be More about the privilege of who can and cannot publicly pass as Illyrian (Una reveals that in her childhood, Her family manages to avoid persecution by leaving the segregated side of her home city to live among humans, leaving Neera and the obviously altered Illyrians behind), and what Una wants to do with this concession, the parallel social commentary prompts Strange new worldsTalk about a present-day courtroom episode, drawing on the present moment about things like LGBTQ+ rights and the ongoing federal persecution of t People are looting all over America.

Crucially Neera and Una begin to work side by side advocating changes within union law through their shared background and experiences, so he doesn’t just Star Trek To metaphorically hit you around the head with what her subtext has always been, she must do so with a two-pronged approach Marginalized from inside and outside Starfleet device. And of course, she will have those defenses E work, because Star Trek And he wants to remind you that it’s always about the power of infinite variety in infinite combinations… Even if what actually gets Una out of prison is Nyra ingeniously ripping out a literal Starfleet rulebook and finding a technique to turn Bayek’s concealment of Una’s Illyrian background into an asylum case, Rather than violating the rules regarding growing peoples.

But as good as that is all — and again brilliantly anchored by Badaki’s performance as Neera, each part following in the footsteps of Patrick Stewart in “Measure of a Man” or Avery Brooks in “Dax” — there is something structural. Star Trek She herself must make this victory as Pyrrhic as it is inevitable. we Known Una must avoid being kicked out of Starfleet, because we are Known She will be the first officer in project For a good while so far. we also Know that the Federation’s laws on genetic modification will not change the way Naira wants. That’s it Star Trek canon at work There’s no tension about whether or not a case will go in Una’s favor, because it should. Thus, for all areas of affective quality research and promotion that we present here, things must end up with what is essentially the same unspoken problem for most Star Trek Courtroom Episodes: Our heroes overcome victory for the time being, but the bigger picture of the rights they stood for in victory is being set aside to never be touched again.

It’s dampening, yes, but not powerful enough to undercut that “Ad Astra per Aspera” is very much a smart and timely twist on a hallmark a trip The episode, in which style Strange new worlds She found herself excelling so far. But at the very least, that it- As Nira herself says, Escort Una back aboard project to meet her friends– a good step in the right direction, if not a stern-throat victory.

