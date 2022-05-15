Stanley Cup 2022 live updates: The Oilers face the Kings to close out the first round of the National Hockey League on Saturday

The two most beautiful words in sports? Game 7. Lucky for hockey lovers, Saturday will be full of a lot of excitement like 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs The first round sees three 7s matches on the same day.

The Los Angeles Kings and Edmonton Oilers will conclude tonight with a match at 10 PM ET on ESPN and fuboTV (Try for free). There were explosions and close games in both arenas, but the main trend is that the team that scores first comes out with the win. Edmonton made Game 7 possible with a 4-2 victory on Thursday. Evander Kane scored twice in that match and will likely continue to be the key to moving forward in the Oilers attack. The left winger has scored seven goals in the streak, which ties him with Minnesota’s Kirill Kaprizov and Pittsburgh’s Jake Goentzel for the top spot in the National Hockey League in the playoffs this year.

Boston and Carolina opened Saturday at the PNC Arena, and like the series’ first six games, the home team won. The Hurricanes sealed their tickets to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs with a 3-2 victory over the Bruins. Max Dome led the way for Carolina with three points, including two goals in the second half. The Hurricanes have now won six consecutive games in Game 7 and will then play the winner of the Rangers-Penguins series, which will conclude on Sunday in another Game 7.

Lightning dreamed of a Stanley Cup with three peats still alive and well. Left winger Nicholas Paul scored twice for the Bolts in the first and second half – not a bad way to score his first two goals after the start of the season. The third half was goalless but there was a lot of excitement. Toronto left the net empty about two minutes before the end of the match, but their attempt to come back was unsuccessful. Brayden Point has not seen any minutes in the last period due to a lower body injury. And the Maple Leafs hit 31 shots on goal, but he struggled in scoring due to the strong performance of goalkeeper Andrei Vasilevsky. Morgan Riley scored their only goal in the 13:25 minute in the second half.

Stay tuned as CBS Sports provides live updates throughout Saturday’s action.