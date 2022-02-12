Standing on the shoulders of giants

peacock (CMCSA) “Bel-Air” — the dramatic reimagined reboot of the 1990s sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” — is set to debut on Super Bowl Sunday.

The cast, made up of new faces, including newcomer Jabari Banks, told Yahoo Finance that fans can expect “a lot of twists and turns” and quite a few surprises.

“We’re definitely taking a lot of risk creatively with this scenario…we just haven’t put it in any box,” said actress Coco Jones, who plays Hilary Banks in the upcoming series.

Jordan Jones, who plays Jazz, added that although many have compared Bel Air to its predecessor, Fresh Prince, the remake represents a much different viewing experience.

I like to compare it to the first, but it’s not [the first],” It is to explain.

The actor continued, “We’re all grateful to the former and that laid the foundation, but since this is an hour-long drama, you’ll see the stories and plot lines thicken.”

“Building on Legacy”

Will Smith and Jabari Banks attend the premiere of Peacock’s premiere series “BEL-AIR” and experience the show while driving at the Barker Hangar on February 09, 2022 in Santa Monica, California.

Bel-Air film creator Morgan Cooper (who also serves as executive producer, co-writer, and director) uploaded Trailer Spec 4 minutes on YouTube (Google) in 2019. Less than 24 hours later, Cooper met the “Fresh Prince” himself and the rest is a thing of the past.

We didn’t spend any money on marketing [the trailer.] There was no publicity. The traction we got was organic, which I think made it so much more impactful that it found its way into Will’s office,” Cooper revealed.

Smith, who was allegedly “crazy” with Cooper’s modern-day drama concept while filming “Bad Boys 3,” is currently serving as executive producer on the series.

“It meant so much to me that Will really appreciates it because he came from a pure place and really wants to honor what he did, what James Avery and the rest of this wonderful actor did 30 years ago, while reimagining this show as a drama,” said director Avery, the veteran actor who passed away. In late 2013, he played the original Uncle Phil.

The story continues

With new actors taking on the same familiar and beloved roles from the original series, striking the right balance between past and present has proven to be a challenge.

“I always say we stand on the shoulders of giants, so it’s not about trying to put on a coat that’s not mine. It’s about trying to build on the legacy we already have there,” Ole Shulotan, who plays Carlton, told Yahoo Finance.

Adrian Holmes, new uncle Phil, told Yahoo Finance he has strived to be “as authentic as I can, and not feel the pressure of having to be a cookie-cutter for what [ Avery] I was. I know that’s not what he wanted for me either. He wanted me to take him and communicate with him [within] this modern era.”

A TV remote control is seen with the Peacock logo displayed on screen in this illustrative photo taken in Krakow, Poland on February 6, 2022. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

“Bel-Air” ended up on Peacock after a Competitive Bidding War which saw it conquer big hitters like Netflix (NFLX), HBO Max (T), Apple TV + (AAPL) and Amazon Prime Video (AMZN).

Cooper, who noted that the process was “amazing” and “messy,” said the team “was looking for a partner who really believed in the vision, and really wanted to keep the vision.”

The director went on to reveal that Peacock eventually won the fight, in large part due to her two-season competitive standings.

“They threw the challenge [and] They have really shown their commitment and belief in this project.”

Alexandra is a producer and entertainment reporter at Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter aliecanal8193

Follow Yahoo Finance on TwitterAnd Facebook social networking siteAnd InstagramAnd FlipboardAnd LinkedInAnd YoutubeAnd reddit