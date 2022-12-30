December 30, 2022

STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl ‘Come to Me’ gameplay demo, screenshots

Ayhan 40 mins ago 1 min read

GSC Game World released a new trailer and screenshots for open world first person shooter Stalker 2: The Heart of Chernobyl It is called “Come to Me”.

The trailer contains both scene and gameplay footage, and provides a better understanding of the venture Behind – to the other side.

Here’s an overview of the game, via GSC Game World:

Stalker 2: The Heart of Chernobyl It is a brand new entry in the legendary series, which is enjoyed by millions of players around the world.

The unique blend of first-person shooter, immersive sim, and horror is back. With unprecedented scale, advanced graphics, freedom of choice and the thickest atmosphere of a deadly adventure, it will be the ultimate STALKER experience.

Welcome to The Zone – the exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. It is riddled with radiation, mutants, and anomalies, and continues to attract adventurers from beyond the ocean.

Bounty hunters dwell deep within the region, drawn by its treasures and mysteries. These people are known as stalkers.

Are you ready to become one of them?

Stalker 2: The Heart of Chernobyl scheduled out for Xbox series And the PC Through steamAnd the Epic Games Storeand GOG in 2023. It will also be available via X-Box game arcade.

Watch the trailer below. View screenshots in the gallery.

‘Come to Me’ gameplay trailer

screenshots

