Squid’s O Yeong-su accused of sexual misconduct in Korea – Deadline

Squid game star Oh Young Soo He was charged with sexual misconduct in Korea, according to local reports and AFP.

The actor, who won a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in the Netflix smash, was charged yesterday without detention over allegations he inappropriately touched a woman’s body five years ago. Local reports and Agence France-Presse confirmed the news.

The case was closed earlier this year but reopened due to the victim’s appeal, according to local reports. Local outlet JTBC said O, who played Oh Il-nam, the game’s oldest participant, in the most-watched show on Netflix of all time, said he “clinged to the woman to show the way around a lake” and that while he apologized, this was not an admission of guilt.

In a statement Oh shared with JTBC, the actor said, “I held her hand to guide the way around the lake. I apologized because [the person] She said she wouldn’t make a fuss about it but that doesn’t mean I’m admitting the accusations.”

The news agency AFP quoted a Suwon court official as saying that “everything reported by the local media is not factually correct.”

O has been acting for over 50 years but his role in it Squid game He drew international fame and acclaim. Other performances include the role of King Lear in the play of the same name and an appearance in the South Korean TV series chocolate.