December 29, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Square Enix teases plans for Dragon Quest X in 2023

Ayhan 14 mins ago 2 min read
Image: Square Enix

One game many Dragon adventure Fans here in the West would love to see it launch on Switch domestically Dragon Quest X. While there has been no indication of a possible localization, there appears to be an update at the end of the year about the current version, exclusive to Japan.

During an interview with Famitsu (Via Siliconera), Square Enix appears to have teased the possibility of “new content” for the massively multiplayer online game that debuted back in 2012 on the Nintendo Wii. It’s not clear what exactly to expect at this point, but it’s at least a reminder that the company remains committed to the project.

Square Enix also released it Dragon Quest X is offline On Nintendo Switch in September. Unfortunately, this has not been translated either. However, there is a demo available for download from the Japanese eShop.

See also  The MagSafe Continuity Camera mount from Belkin is an easy webcam upgrade

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Sonic Co-Creator Charged Over Illegal Final Fantasy Stock

8 hours ago Ayhan
1 min read

Samsung Galaxy S24 could get improved camera zoom performance

16 hours ago Ayhan
6 min read

The MKBHD Smartphone Awards have selected the best phones of 2022

1 day ago Ayhan

You may have missed

3 min read

Mexican lucha libre superstar Dragon Lee signs a deal with WWE

3 mins ago Muhammad
2 min read

Every planet in the solar system is visible in a rare “planet parade” Wednesday

10 mins ago Izer
5 min read

LeBron James turns 38 and says his top priority is ‘winning’

11 mins ago Emet
2 min read

Square Enix teases plans for Dragon Quest X in 2023

14 mins ago Ayhan